Madhuri Dixit shows off her Chandbalis while dancing on Alia Bhatt's song 'Meri Jaan'; Watch reel

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. She needs no introduction as her brilliance and talent precedes her. She is famous among her fans for her acting, expressions, and dance. The actress has ruled Bollywood for many years, and recently delighted her fans with her OTT debut with another great performance in 'The Fame Game.' She is quite popular on social media as well and enjoys a massive fan following. She often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos and Friday was no different.

Madhuri Dixit treated her fans with another gorgeous reel where she looked absolutely breath-taking. She could be seen getting ready with stunning ethnic jewellery as she donned an ethereal yellow lehenga. Moreover, she also vibed to Alia Bhatt’s movie Gangubai Kathiawadi’s song ‘Meri Jaan’ and it fits the vibe amazingly. Along with the song, Madhuri added a retro twist as Meri Jaan blended with Gulabi Aankhen and pleasantly surprised us. Along with the reel, she wrote, “Some melodies remain timeless.” Yep, she made our Friday night!

Watch Madhuri's reel HERE

Speaking about her professional career, Madhuri will be next seen in the film Maja Maa. The film will have a direct to digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The project is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film will be produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It is written by Sumit Batheja. Apart from Madhuri, the film will also see an exciting ensemble cast featuring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.

