Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene extend wishes to Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon for Ganapath; post pics from screening

After flying to New Delhi with her family to collect her National Film Award, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is back promoting her upcoming movie Ganapath. Post enjoying the success of Heropanti, the actress joined hands with Tiger Shroff again for the action film written and directed by Vikas Bahl. Ahead of the film’s official release on October 20, the makers organized a special screening which was attended by several Bollywood biggies. Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene extended their good wishes to Tiger and Kriti for Ganapath.

Several Bollywood celebs namely Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, etc. were spotted at the movie screening of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath. Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit also attended the star-studded event with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. After they enjoyed the night watching the action movie, the couple posted inside pictures with other celebs.

First up in the photo gallery is a selfie of the couple with actor Sanjay Kapoor, his daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and the star of the show, Tiger Shroff. Next was a picture with Kriti Sanon followed by a third with biggies like Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and musical maestro Asha Bhosle, among others. The fourth pic showed Dream Girl Hema Malini dazzling in a black saree. Last of all was an image with Kher again. Sharing the inside glimpse of the event, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene penned, “Wishing @tigerjackieshroff and @kritisanon the very best for #ganpath Kudos to the team!”

The headliner Tiger was humbled by their gracious post and thanked the couple for arriving at the special screening. He commented, “Thank you so much for coming mam it was an honour to be in your presence and dr nene’s”

Kriti Sanon’s work front

After Shehzada and Adipurush, Ganapath is Kriti’s third movie this year. As of now, she reportedly has three movies in her kitty, two of which are The Crew and Do Patti.

Tiger Shroff’s work front

Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. After Ganapath, he will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham Again.

