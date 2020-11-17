Madhuri Dixit & Shriram Nene pen sweet notes for their siblings on the occasion of Bhai Dooj; Take a look

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her brother Ajit Dixit. Check it out here.

Many people across the nation have celebrated the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj. On the special day, we Indians celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Today, many celebrities from B-town have taken to their social media handles to share a glimpses from their celebrations. also took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her brother Ajit Dixit. She penned a heartfelt note for her brother along with the same. The actress is currently in the US with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Madhuri writes, “As we celebrate the bond of love between brothers & sisters today, I'm missing you a little extra. Can't wait to see you soon.” On the other hand, Madhuri’s husband Shriram celebrated the auspicious occasion with his sister in San Diego. He has shared a picture along with his sister and wife Madhuri on Instagram. He captions it as, “We did an impromptu breakfast in San Diego a couple of years ago with my sister and her family. We clicked a pic with us and my sister in the sun kissed California morning. Again, am reminded that it is the little moments that matter. Look forward to the days when we can get together again.

Check out Madhuri Dixit and hubby Shriram Nene’s latest posts here:

On the occasion of Diwali, Madhuri took to Instagram handle to share a picture from her simple yet special celebration and wished fans. She captioned the post as, “This years Diwali celebration was simple yet very special as we are all together as a family. Hope you are also enjoying this festive season with your loved ones. May you all have a prosperous new year.”

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Verman’s Kalank along with , , , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, she will soon make her OTT debut with an upcoming web series.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene celebrate a 'simple yet special' Diwali with their sons and family

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Share your comment ×