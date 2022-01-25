Madhuri Dixit sizzles in a red saree, proves she’s the evergreen Dhak-Dhak girl of B’Town

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In her glorious career spanning over decades, Madhuri has delivered several memorable performances on the big screen. Apart from her acting mettle, she has also won over the audiences’ hearts again and again with her charming beauty, personality, and dancing skills. Although Madhuri has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, she keeps in touch with her millions of fans through social media. She keeps on treating netizens to glimpses of her life through pictures and videos, while they swoon over her charisma and keep on coming back for more.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Madhuri yet again took to her Instagram profile and posted a new video. In the video, the actress can be seen looking absolutely breathtaking as she sizzled in a red saree. Madhuri slayed in the shimmery red ethnic wear, while she flirted gracefully with the camera. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup looked flawlessly glamourous. Sharing this video on the ‘gram, Madhuri also added the chartbuster song ‘Oo Antava’ featuring Samantha, from the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Pushpa: The Rise.

Madhuri also wrote a caption along with the video stating that the popular number is her ‘Current favorite song’.

As soon as Madhuri posted the video, it was showered with a lot of likes and love-filled comments from her fans. Many dropped red heart emojis, while others reacted with fire emoticons.

