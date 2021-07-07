Madhuri Dixit on son Arin being ‘on his own’ in the US: Baby is flying the nest, it gives me a lot of concern

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene speak on the YouTube channel about son Arin leaving for the US for higher studies.

recently took to Instagram and shared that her son Arin Nene is now leaving for higher studies and is flying off to the US. In the Instagram video, she wrote the caption, “My baby is leaving for college... Here's how Ram & I as parents are preparing for this transition and some advice for the kids learning to build an independent life." Madhuri spoke at length about the topic on her YouTube channel along with her husband Shriram Nene. Madhuri spoke about the concerns she has considering in India Arin has lived a protected life and now he will be on his own.

Madhuri Dixit started to talk about Arin by saying, “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

Take a look at the video:

Shriram Nene further spoke about the importance of life inside the campus amongst other things. He said, “I think what is important is to choose your friends right. You said it well that you have trained these kids for 18 years to really have the core values. The tricky part is when you are in a big city, and they walk off campus, and what sought to threats and stuff... so we will have to talk to them about that. But, I think, in the end, you sort of have to let go in order for them to come closer to you."

