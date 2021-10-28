Madhuri Dixit suits up to cement her love for black, fans call her ‘param sundari’

Admired for both her acting and sartorial skills, Madhuri Dixit has the ability to effortlessly carry off a range of looks. From athleisure-inspired airport outfits to glam red carpet ensembles and timeless sarees, the actor has aced them all, and never fails to top trending charts with her eye-catching ensembles. Recently, for her ‘Working Wednesday’ look, Madhuri went for a laid back monochrome look, an aesthetic that’s been winning hearts quite often of late.

Her pick was a gorgeous black top which was topped over a crisp matching blazer. The 90s bombshell completed her look with denim pants and a statement watch. Speaking of her makeup, Madhuri kept it simple yet elegant with bold lips and blushed cheeks. Sleek hair left open rounded off her latest look that is an apt option for one to attend business meetings or professional events. While sharing the picture, Madhuri Dixit also shared an inspiring quote by Walt Disney that reads, “The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing.”

Take a look:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With thousands of likes, fans of the evergreen star took to her comment section to praise the diva. While some called her “param sundari”, another hailed her as “gorgeous and beautiful”. Hearts and smiley emoticons also flooded her comment section.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Currently, she is judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

ALSO READ| Madhuri Dixit Nene saves Kareena Kapoor Khan from wardrobe malfunction; Watch throwback