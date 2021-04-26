Madhuri Dixit takes the second jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to ‘get vaccinated’ & stay home

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans to 'get vaccinated' while sharing a photo of herself taking the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

With the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, celebrities have taken to their social media handles to offer a helping hand to those in need during the pandemic. Several B-town stars have been using their platform to spread positivity and sharing useful information with their audience. is very active on her Instagram handle, especially during the lockdown. The actress has been keeping her mind and body healthy with yoga. Now, the star is back to share that she got her second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Madhuri posted a photo of herself along with a brief yet informative message. She urged fans to get their jab of vaccine as soon as possible. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black Kurti, beige coloured dupatta and a mouth mask, as she received her second dose of the vaccine. While sharing the photo, Madhuri wrote, “Got my second jab today" and further added, "I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe."

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post:

Only a few days ago, Madhuri posted a video of herself teaching people the correct way to wear a mouth mask. In the clip, the star was seen wearing a mouth mask improperly in different ways and then demonstrating the right manner of wearing the protective gear. India recorded over 3.52 lakh new Coronavirus cases. The country’s total infections are over 1.73 crores, with over 28 lakh active cases.

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

