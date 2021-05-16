Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for warm birthday wishes; Urges everyone to get vaccinated

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her birthday on May 15. The actress was with her family and today she shared a video thanking fans for their wishes.

Bollywood dancing diva Nene celebrated her birthday on May 15. Wishes from all corners came for the actress. Celebrities took to their social handles to wish her and even her husband also shared an old picture to wish his darling wife. The actress is currently judging a reality show but she is seen in a couple of films too. She had taken a break after her marriage but now she is very active in films too. Today, she shared a video on her official Instagram handle and thanked fans for their lovely wishes.

The actress said, “Namaskar! I hope everyone is safe and healthy. I want to thank all of you for your birthday wishes. Your love and wishes make me feel special every special day. Amid this situation, I urge everyone to stay at home, stay safe.” She also asked everyone to stay in touch with their family members and always wear face masks. She also requested her fans to get vaccinated. She captioned the video as “Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone #ThankYou #Grateful”.

Earlier, also she had shared a video on the necessary things while stepping out. She was last seen in Total Dhamaal with , Riteish Deshmukh and others.

As reported by The Indian Express, the actress misses choreographer Saroj Khan a lot. She passed away last year. Madhuri had said that the late choreographer used to give her strength on the movie sets. She became emotional while remembering her.

