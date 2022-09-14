Madhuri Dixit to star in Prime Video’s first Indian original movie Maja Ma; Set to release on October 6

Head of India Originals, Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, said, “We are extremely thrilled to bring our first Indian Amazon Original Movie to our diverse customers. Maja Ma is the first of many Original Movies, that will launch directly on our service. This movie is also special for us as it showcases a female protagonist and her strength of conviction, beautifully portrayed on screen by the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit.”

Madhuri Dixit starrer Mana Ma is all set to release on October 6, i.e next month. The film will be released on Prime Video. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the cast also includes Gajraj Rao , Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. The digital platform took to its social handles to make the announcement.

Maja Ma is the first of many from Prime Video India’s Original movies production slate, bringing compelling, authentic, and rooted stories that not just connect with audiences in India but resonate with viewers across the world.

“I truly believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modernistic in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more”, said Anand Tiwari.

Amritpal Singh Bindra, Producer, Maja Ma. “The movie is a labour of love for all of us, from the wonderfully talented cast to the hardworking crew, each of whom has put in their best to bring this amazing movie to the audience. I cannot wait to see the reactions to this beautifully crafted story from viewers within as well outside the country.”

