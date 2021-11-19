Madhuri Dixit turns romantic as she shares a lovely PIC with husband Shriram Nene on International Men’s Day

After winning the hearts of millions of people all over the country with her many memorable performances on the silver screen, Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is all set to ace the social media game as well. Madhuri is quite an avid social media user and she often keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional life. Netizens get a glimpse of her bond with husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their two sons Arin and Ryan. Today was no different as the actress took to her Instagram space and posted a loved-up picture with Dr. Nene, as she appreciated him, on the occasion of International Men’s Day.

Sometime back, Madhuri took to the photo-blogging site and posted a sweet picture featuring herself with husband Shriram Nene. In the photograph, the couple can be seen rocking casuals as they pose happily on a bright, sunny day. Sharing the picture, Madhuri wrote a sweet and romantic caption that read, “When I’m with you, time stands still. (red heart emoji). Happy #InternationalMensDay @drneneofficial (hug emoji)”.

As soon as Madhuri shared this picture, netizens showered it with love and likes. Many fans dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Take a look:

Both Madhuri and Shriram often keep posting snapshots of their life together on their respective Instagram handles. A few days back, Shriram Nene took to his handle and posted an adorable throwback picture of the family of four, where they all looked chic and stylish in their warm winter wear.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit looks timeless in an ivory ethnic look, proves every saree has a story to tell