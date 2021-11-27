Madhuri Dixit uses cat filter to channel her Saturday mood, fans call her ‘classy dhak dhak girl’

Admired for both her acting and sartorial skills, Madhuri Dixit has the ability to effortlessly carry off a range of looks. From athleisure-inspired airport outfits to glam red carpet ensembles and timeless sarees, the actor has aced them all, and never fails to top trending charts with her eye-catching ensembles. On Saturday, November 27, the Kalank actor was seen doing the same.

Seated in her car, Madhuri Dixit shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie of herself and we can’t help but admire her happy photo. To channel her Saturday mood right, Madhuri Dixit used a cat filter which clicking the selfie and fans have gone all out to praise her quirky look. In the picture, Dixit can be seen beaming with joy in a spotless white ensemble. While sharing the picture online, the actress said, “It’s a good day to be happy #SaturdayMood #SaturdayStyle. Take a look at it below:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With thousands of likes, fans of the evergreen star took to her comment section to praise the diva. While a user called her “classy dhak dhak girl”, another hailed her as “gorgeous and beautiful”. Hearts and smiley emoticons also flooded her comment section.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

