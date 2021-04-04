Madhuri Dixit vacations in the Maldives with family and their photo diary is all things breathtaking.

Madhuri Dixit and husband Sriram Nene have been sharing some breathtaking photos from their Maldives holiday and it will sure make you long for a vacation.

and husband Dr Sriram Nene made sure to utilise the two long weekends and escaped to the Maldives for a much-needed break with their family. Madhuri and her husband along with their teens sons left for the island nation last week and have been relaxing at the beach and amidst the sea ever since. Madhuri and Dr Nene have been sharing some breathtaking photos from their sea view room as well as adventure sports and it is simply stunning.

Like most celebrities, Madhuri also shared several glimpses from her Maldives holiday as well as a video wherein she along with her older son and husband can be seen enjoying a water sport. "The sheer magnificence of mother nature," Madhuri captioned one of her photos. Turns out, apart from some quality family time, Madhuri also enjoyed a candle light dinner with her husband by the beach. "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers," she captioned one of their photos.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene's Maldives photo diary:

Just two weeks ago, Madhuri's older son Arin turned 18 and the mother of two had the most heartwarming wish for him. Sharing Arin's childhood photo, Madhuri wrote, "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you."

