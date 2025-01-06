Madhuri Dixit was labeled 'jinxed' actress, recalls Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar; says he was called 'paagal' for signing her in Dil and Beta

Madhuri Dixit barely needs an introduction today. Be it with her acting prowess, her dance moves or her captivating eyes, the diva has succeeded in creating a loyal fan base for herself. But there was a time when she was labeled the ‘jinxed’ actress. During an interview, director-producer Indra Kumar revealed that he was called mad by people after he hired Dixit to star in his films Dil and Beta. Read on!

Filmmaker Indra Kumar, known for movies like Total Dhamaal, Masti, and more, was in an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel. During the chat, he revealed how Madhuri Dixit was called the ‘jinxed’ actress. Going back in time, the filmmaker recalled no one was casting the actress in their movies.

At that time, Aamir Khan only had one hit film (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) while no movies of Madhuri had worked. “She was called jinxed. When I signed her up for Dil with Aamir Khan, it was still fine, but when I signed her up for Beta too, everyone said, ‘Paagal hogaya hai tu, iski koi film nahi chal rahi (Are you mad, none of her films are working)’” stated Kumar.

The director-producer also stated that by that time, an interview had come out that claimed Madhuri is a jinxed girl and whichever film she is in, it turns out to be a flop. Despite all the speculations, Kumar started working with her on Dil and Beta. The Grand Masti helmer stated that he was confident about the Kalank actress and knew that there was something in her.

Soon, the audience saw her mettle in movies like Tezaab and Ram Lakhan, and the tag eventually faded. The impression of the actress in front of distributors and filmmakers changed. When she came to shoot for the next schedule of Kumar’s film, she was already a star by then. Despite enjoying fame and the love of the audience, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress was down to earth on her first day, and even after becoming a superstar, nothing changed in her.

