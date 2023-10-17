Madhuri Dixit wishes hubby Shriram Nene on 24th wedding anniversary celebrating ‘another year of togetherness’

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. From Tezaab to Devdas, the legendary actress has left no stone unturned to flaunt her acting skills on the big screen. On the personal front, the actress got hitched to Shriram Nene 24 years ago. Notably, as today marks their wedding anniversary, Madhuri Dixit penned a note on the occasion and shared it with her fans. Read on to know what she wrote!

Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene celebrate 24 years of togetherness

The actress and her husband are loved and adored by many. As today, the 17th of October marks the 24th wedding anniversary of the lovebirds, the veteran actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video which was a compilation of pictures and videos of the adorable moments spent together by them.

Sharing the video on her social media account and expressing love for her husband earlier today, the actress wrote, “Here’s to another year of togetherness #happyanniversary #24thyear #love.” The veteran actress’ heartfelt note seems to have left her husband elated as he responded, “To the love of my life, Happy 24th wedding anniversary. It seems like just yesterday that we started our journey and now we are already empty nesting with the boys in college. Here is to the many years ahead doing more amazing things, together. #Soulmates.”

Fans are elated as Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene move towards another year together

As the couple completed their 24th year of togetherness and will soon be moving towards celebrating their silver jubilee, fans have been elated and poured love and wishes for them. “Happiest Anniversary to the most adorable couple. God bless you both with love, happiness and good health. Enjoy!” wrote a fan and another fan commented, “Happy wedding anniversary my most fav couple.” Several others also dropped their wishes in the comment section of Madhuri Dixit’s post.

