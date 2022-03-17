Madhuri Dixit wishes son Arin on his birthday with a heartwarming note: Soar as high as you can

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene’s elder son Arin has turned a year older today. On the special occasion, Madhuri took to her Instagram space and showered some birthday love on Arin. Moreover, she also penned a heartwarming note with some rather cool advice for him.

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri, is quite active on social media. She often treats fans with glimpses of her personal and professional life, while they keep coming back for more. Today, as her elder son Arin clocked another year, she shared a picture featuring the two of them and wrote a note for him as well. It read, “Happy Birthday Arin. Now that you have spread your wings, soar as high as you can. Believe in yourself & be the best you can. Enjoy the many adventures life will offer you, we will always love you and cheer you on. Wish you the best in everything you do. Love (red heart emojis) Mom #HappyBirthday #BirthdayBoy #MotherSonLove”.

Earlier in the day Madhuri’s husband, Dr. Sriram Nene also took to his Instagram handle and wished Arin on his birthday. He shared a few adorable childhood pictures of Arin and wrote, “Happy Birthday Arin! Watching you grow up has been the joy of our lives. We are so proud of you and love you very much. Wishing you many great years ahead. (red heart emoji) #HappyBirthday.”

For the unversed, Arin is currently pursuing his higher studies at the University of Southern California, in the USA.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s Instagram posts:

On the work front, Madhuri recently made her digital debut with the web series The Fame Game where she shared screen space with Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Madhuri essayed the role of an Anamika Anand, an actress who goes missing.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit REVEALS her 'best film' with Shah Rukh Khan; Can you guess?