Madhuri Dixit on younger son Ryan donating hair to Cancer Society: Not all heroes wear capes

November 7th is celebrated as National Cancer Awareness Day. On this special day, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit took to her official Instagram handle and shared that her younger son Ryan has donated his hair to the Cancer Society. She posted a video on the gram showcasing Ryan’s long hair and his haircut. Posting the video, she wrote a long note giving insight into Ryan’s decision.

Earlier today, Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and revealed that it took Ryan almost two years to grow the required length of hair. “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step.

Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial”.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. She will be soon making her digital debut with a suspense web series about a superstar, wife, and mother who disappears without any traces. Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor will be sharing screen space with her as well.

