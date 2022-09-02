Madhuri Dixit's 'The Fame Game' Season 2 cancelled? Sanjay Kapoor DENIES rumours

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut with the mystery-drama web series The Fame Game which dropped on Netflix in February this year. The actress reunited with her Raja co-star Sanjay Kapoor for this show, and it garnered positive feedback from the audience and critics alike. A recent report suggested that the sequel of The Fame Game has been cancelled by Netflix. Sanjay Kapoor has now reacted to it and has denied these rumours.

While speaking to ETimes, Sanjay Kapoor rubbished the reports about the sequel being shelved. He said that such rumours only go on to prove that the show is successful and that people are talking about it. “The great thing is, when such rumours pop up, it means that the show is very successful and people want to know what is happening. It is such a successful show and the very fact that people are talking about it, proves that it is very relevant,” he said.

Talking about the shooting schedule of The Fame Game season 2, he said that the show is in the writing phase and that it is too early to begin shooting since the first season dropped just a few months back. “It is a procedure and there is no script to shoot for. As actors, we don’t know much, because we are not aware of what Netflix is planning. Till the time the script is not ready, how can we start shooting? It is going to take time, till then these are just rumours,” he said.

Produced by Karan Johar, The Fame Game revolves around Anamika Anand, a Bollywood star who enjoys the public image of living a glamorous life. Stuck in an abusive marriage with her kids going through struggles of their own, there’s more to her life than meets the eye.

Also Read: The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit compares herself with onscreen character of Anamika; Says ‘She's my evil twin’