Madhuri Dixit's fan sends legal notice to Netflix over 'offensive remark' made against her in Big Bang Theory

Madhuri Dixit, who has been ruling the industry for several years now, enjoys a massive fan following. Every time she drops a post on social media, it goes viral on the Internet in no time. Recently, a fan went all out to prove his love for her. Reportedly, author-activist Mithun Vijay Kumar has slammed Netflix with a legal notice over one of the episodes of the popular show, The Big Bang Theory. He has asked them to remove one of the episodes from the second season due to offensive remarks made against Madhuri.

Madhuri Dixit's fan sends legal notice to Netflix over an episode of the Big Bang Theory

According to the reports, the first episode of The Big Bang Theory's second season shows Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper comparing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Madhuri. He has called Aishwarya ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit.' To this, the other character Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar replies, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."

In his legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar has said that the remarks made by the characters are not just offensive but defamatory. His statement read, "It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity."

He further added, "I strongly believe that streaming service providers must take such issues seriously and act quickly to address any instances of offensive or defamatory content. Furthermore, streaming service providers should be proactive in preventing such content from being streamed. This can be achieved through clear guidelines and rigorous screening processes for all the content published. Ultimately, streaming services have a significant influence over the content that is consumed by millions of individuals, and with this influence comes a responsibility to ensure that the content they offer is respectful, inclusive, and free from harmful stereotypes. I hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to all streaming services providers to work towards creating a more equitable and respectful media landscape."

