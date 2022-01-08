Madhuri Dixit's 'flashback friday' pic with bae Shriram is just too cute to miss; Check here

Well, we are well into January…which means the season of love and valentine is nearby. For all the singletons out there, don’t worry a nice rom-com with a cup of hot chocolate will do. But for all the lovebirds - go all out! Take inspiration from our dearest Bollywood celebs who are always at the forefront when it comes to showing their gratitude and appreciation for their partners. Be it Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Maldives vacay or Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s subtle yet cute Insta post, we absolutely love them. However, today what caught our attention was another sweet couple who have been setting couple goals for over two decades. Yes, we are talking about the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene and her hubby Shriram Madhav Nene! Recently, Madhuri put up a flashback Friday pic on her Instagram with her ‘bae’ and it made us all go ‘aww’!

In the pic uploaded by Madhuri Dixit on her Instagram stories, the Dixit-Nene duo looked absolutely adorable and super chirpy. The pic was taken in an airplane and the ageless beauty Madhuri and handsome Shriram looked super good and glowed with happiness. Their smiles were infectious. Madhuri cutely wrote on the pic ‘#FlashbackFriday’ and also added a sweet ‘Bae’ with a heart on the pic. Well, the cutest couple of the year surely goes to this beautiful duo.

Check Madhuri's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was most recently seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's historical drama Kalank. She was also previously seen judging Season 3 of Dancing Deewane, a dance reality TV show.

