Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passes away at 90

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit is one of the most celebrated personalities in the entertainment industry. The actress’s mother, Snehlata Dixit passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 90. The cause of her death and other details have not been known yet. She passed away peacefully at her own home surrounded by her family members. The cremation will take place at 3 pm today at Vaikunth Dham in Mumbai.

The actress and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene released a joint statement confirming the news. In the report, they stated, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation is at 3 pm today at Vaikunth Dham, Dr E Moses Road, (opp Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018. From Madhuri and Shriram.”

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her mother’s 90th birthday last year

Last year in June, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to share snaps on her mother’s 90th birthday. From the photos, it can be seen the actress posed with her husband and mother, and another photo shows the actress posing with her two sisters with their mother in the middle. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness! #Birthday #HappyBirthday #90thBirthday #MotherDaughter.”

Last month, Madhuri Dixit's husband took to Twitter to share a post about her mother. He wrote, “My 90 yo mother in law paints. She has macular degeneration & can’t see too well. But what comes out of her mind is remarkable. She is the loveliest, most positive person in the world. We had her paintings placed on mugs to remind us of her talent. #SaturdayMood #Saturday #Art.”

