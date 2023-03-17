Madhuri Dixit’s Mother’s Prayer Meet: Actress arrives with Shriram Nene; Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor spotted

Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12. She was 90. The actress has hosted a prayer meet for her mother today, and she was seen arriving with her husband Dr Shriram Nene for the prayer meet on Friday evening. Jackie Shroff, Raja Kumari also arrived to pay their last respects to late Snehlata Dixit. Other celebs such as Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor and others were also spotted at the prayer meet.

Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor arrive for Madhuri’s mother’s prayer meet

Raja Kumari arrived with flowers, while Jackie Shroff was seen holding a plant as they arrived for the prayer meet. Dr Shriram Nene was seen with folded hands as he was spotted with Madhuri Dixit. Vidya Balan arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Boney Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh were also seen at the prayer meet.

On March 12, the actress and her husband released a joint statement, in which they said, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.”

The next day, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to post a picture with her late mother. She remembered her mom, and wrote, “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal.She taught us to embrace and celebrate life.She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

