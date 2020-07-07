  1. Home
Madhya Pradesh labourer flooded with calls as Sushant Singh Rajput's fans reach out to him after his demise

The labourer reached out to the police and an investigation was carried out by the cyber cell after Sushant Singh Rajput's fans reached out to him.
A Madhya Pradesh labourer has reached out to the police after he was flooded with calls after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The reason? Turns out the 20-year-old labourer was inundated with calls after his phone number appeared on a Facebook page created in the name of Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. In the 'about' section of the page, the labourer's mobile number was mentioned due to which the actor's fans kept on calling post his demise. 

The labourer reached out to the police and an investigation was carried out by the cyber cell. Superintendent of police Jitendra Singh told PTI, After Sushant's suicide, the labourer is getting many calls daily. While some disconnect the call after realising that it was a wrong number others express their anguish over the Sushant issue." 

The officer added, "To find out the reality, police had forwarded a message on the messenger to the operator of the page, but yielded no response so far." The police is trying to ascertain the person who is operating the page. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, as he committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor was suffering from depression. 

The actor's last film Dil Bechara's trailer released on Monday, 6 July, and was a massive hit among fans. The trailer left many emotional seeing the actor for the last time on celluloid. The film is set to release on 24 July on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Credits :PTI

