Madras Café turns 8: Here’s lesser known facts about John Abraham & Nargis Fakhri starrer

John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri starrer Madras Café have completed 8 years today. The film is considered one of the most bankable films in Bollywood. In this, the lead actor had left a mark on the mind of the audience. However, John is known for his choices of films and action sequences. With this film, he has turned producer too. In 2013, he co-produced Madras Cafe with Rising Sun Films and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. He essayed the lead role of an Indian Intelligence officer.

Nargis Fakhri was seen as the female lead in the film. This film revolved around the murder conspiracy and assassination of a former Indian Prime Minister. The film received an overwhelming response from critics and viewers. Madras Cafe was directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The film as reported crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. Talking about the film, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts, we bet you had no idea about.

1. The film is believed to be based on a true story. It revolves of the assassination of India's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed by a human bomb in Tamil Nadu, by the LTTE terrorist group.

2. The film won two National Awards at the 61st National Film Awards. One for the best sound design to Bishwadeep Chatterjee, and second for Nihar Ranjan Samal for best Audiography.

3. It also shows how India's intervention in Sri Lanka's personal affairs affected our relationship with the neighbouring country.

4. Popular South Indian actress Raashi Khanna also made her Bollywood debut in this film. She was seen as John’s wife in the film.

5. But Raashi Khanna was not the original choice for the role. Director Shoojit Sircar had first approached Sheetal Mallar for the character. But due to some reasons, she did not say yes then Raashi Khanna was roped in to play Ruby onscreen.

