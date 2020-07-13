  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mafia' fame Anindita Bose likes to keep life simple; says 'I go with the flow'

Anindita Bose, who plays a pivotal role in the new web series "Mafia", says being a Mumbai girl she has to float between the city and Kolkata to maintain her space as an actor in the Bengali entertainment industry
2751 reads Mumbai
News,Anindita BoseMafia' fame Anindita Bose likes to keep life simple; says 'I go with the flow'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Anindita Bose has garnered praise for her role in 'Mafia'. Talking about her current state, she says, "I would say I am floating in between Mumbai and Kolkata. I was born and brought up in Mumbai, and after finishing my education I went to Kolkata and started my career as an actor. I have got a huge response. The people of Kolkata has accepted my and they made me the celebrity that I am today. How can I not reciprocate to their love? But my heart is in Mumbai! Mumbai is home. Having said that, last year I bought my first property in Kolkata because I know that no matter where I travel, I would like to return to this city. So, my heart is in Mumbai, the mind is in Kolkata," Anindita told IANS.

Starting her career in 2010 with the show "Gaaner Oparey", her notable roles have been in films like "Clerk", "Bhooter Bhabishyat", "Hemlock Society", "Cakewalk", "Shotoroi September".

"It is great to notice how even the Bengali audience is becoming receptive towards digital content. There are Bengali language web series that have become popular. These mostly cater to the youth here and surely more experimental work will be happening," added the actress.

Anindita has also appeared in Hindi web series like "Paatal Lok", "Skyfire" and "Thinkistan", before "Mafia".

Is she planning to step into the world of Bollywood? "When I started my career, I never planned it. So my idea is to go with the flow and take baby steps. Bollywood is a bigger goal. Over the past three years, a transition has happened with so many OTT platforms making web shows with actors from every region. I also auditioned for a couple of them. I got rejected by some. I was a part of a few shows before my major role in 'Mafia'. Hopefully, more projects will come on my way after this show," said Anindita.

The Zee5 show "Mafia" also features Namit Das, Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M Saha and Madhurima Roy

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement