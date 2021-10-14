Maha Navami 2021: Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in a saree as she offers prayers & sends wishes

The festival of Navratri is going on and today, on the 9th day, Maha Navami is being celebrated by everyone across the country. Even Bollywood stars are celebrating the festival including Kangana Ranaut. The Thalaivii star shared a glimpse of her Maha Navami celebrations at home on her social media handle and left netizens in awe. Like each of the festivals, Kangana dolled up for Maha Navami as well in a stunning saree and her gorgeous look certainly made heads turn.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana sent out good wishes to everyone via her note and shared two photos from her Maha Navami celebrations. In the photos, we can see Kangana clad in a white and golden saree. She is seen added a stunning necklace and earrings with her white and gold saree to complete her look for the day. In one of the photos, we can see Kangana offering prayers at the temple at her house on the festival of Maha Navami. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Maha navmi ki Hardik Shubhkamnaen."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. The film was released in theatres and later premiered on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The film has been getting rave reviews from the audience and fans have loved Kangana as J Jayalalithaa.

Now, Kangana will be seen in Tejas. The film features her as a fighter pilot and it is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Besides this, Kangana has already shot for Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She is also producing an OTT film Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

