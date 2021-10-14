On Maha Navami, Kajol opts for hues of green, joins her family members for Durga Puja festivities; WATCH

As the Durga Puja celebrations are in full swing across the country, Btown is also not far behind. Over the past few days, Kajol has been regularly spending time with her loved ones at the Durga Puja pandal in the city and on Thursday too, she headed to celebrate Maha Navami with her uncles and cousin Sharbani Mukerji's family. The Tribhanga actress was seen putting her best fashion foot forward today as well as she donned a gorgeous saree for the puja today.

Before arriving for the Durga Puja festivities, Kajol also shared a stunning photo on her Instagram handle and left netizens mesmerised by her gorgeous look. In the photos and video, we can see Kajol clad in a green saree with a stunning necklace. She added a cool pair of glasses to her look as she went around meeting and greeting her uncles and family members at the Pandal. The actress looked elated to be spending time with her family after a long time of staying away amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Actress Sumona Chakravarti also is seen posing with Kajol and her family members at the Pandal.

Take a look:

Earlier this week, on the first day of Durga Puja, when Kajol met her family members and uncles, she broke down at the Pandal. The video of Kajol meeting her family members warmly went viral on social media. The actress also visited the Durga Puja pandal with her son Yug this week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga that had been released on Netflix. She will now be seen in a film, The Last Hurrah, directed by Revathy. The film was recently announced by Kajol on her Instagram handle. She shared photos with the director Revathy as she revealed the film details.

