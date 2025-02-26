Maha Shivaratri 2025: 4 films on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more that celebrate the power of Lord Shiva; Bholaa to OMG 2

Maha Shivaratri is a time of deep devotion, celebrating the eternal power of Lord Shiva. For centuries, Bollywood has embraced the spirit of Indian festivals, weaving mythology into films and music that pay tribute to ancient deities. Among them, Lord Shiva remains one of the most revered, feared as the mighty Bhairav, worshipped as the divine Nataraj, and cherished as the compassionate Bholenaath. Each of his forms carries an air of mystery, strength, and wisdom, making him an eternal muse for storytellers.

Indian cinema has long been fascinated by Shiva’s legend, drawing inspiration from his divine energy to craft gripping narratives that blend mythology with cinematic brilliance. Whether you’re a devoted Shiva bhakt or a lover of mythological epics, these films promise to captivate your soul.

Let’s dive into four powerful films that bring the essence of Lord Shiva to life on screen!

4 films on OTT that celebrate the power of Lord Shiva

1. Bholaa - Amazon Prime Video

Bholaa draws deep inspiration from Lord Shiva at every turn. From Ajay Devgn’s character name, Bholaa, echoing Bholenath, to his ritual of applying bhasm before unleashing his fury, the film is infused with Shiva’s essence.

The action sequences, especially his use of a trishul to battle enemies, further reinforce this divine connection. While Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi (2019), Ajay, as the director, reimagined it through a spiritual and cultural lens, shaping the narrative around the powerful presence of Lord Shiva.

2. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva - JioHotstar

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva intertwines mythology with the modern world, bringing an epic tale of destiny, power, and love to life. The film follows Shiva, a young DJ in Mumbai, whose journey of self-discovery takes an unexpected turn when he realizes he is immune to fire. As he unravels the mysteries of his existence, he stumbles upon ancient secrets and a connection to the legendary Brahmāstra, a weapon of unimaginable power.

With dark forces threatening humanity, Shiva, alongside his love Isha, must harness his divine abilities to protect the world. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the visually spectacular film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, captivated audiences with its grand storytelling, stunning VFX, and fresh take on Indian mythology.

3. Omkara - Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, MX Player

The Bollywood adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello takes inspiration from Lord Shiva, reflected in its title, Omkara. Ajay Devgn portrays Omkara Shukla, a fearsome outlaw who abducts his love, Dolly Mishra, played by Kareena Kapoor.

Despite his dominance, a fateful decision denying his loyal ally, Langda Tyagi, a promotion sets off a web of betrayal. This act of resentment fuels a sinister plot, endangering not just Omkara and Dolly’s love but also their very lives and those around them.

4. OMG 2 - Netflix, JioHotstar

Released in 2012, OMG – Oh My God! sparked discussions for its unconventional perspective on faith and atheism. Its sequel, OMG 2, took the narrative further, with Akshay Kumar portraying a divine messenger embodying Lord Shiva’s essence and Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted Shiva bhakt.

The story revolves around a father’s unwavering belief as he fights for his son’s justice, guided by his faith. Blending spirituality with social commentary, the film delivers a powerful message while keeping audiences engaged.