Maha Shivratri 2021: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh & more wish fans on auspicious day
Today, i.e. March 11 marks the celebration of the auspicious festival Maha Shivratri. Today, people celebrate this day by keeping fast. Married and unmarried women observe fast for a happy prosperous life. Devotees thronged at temples to offer milk, fruits, and other things to Lord Shiva. It is believed that on this day all the wishes come true if one pray to the Lord Shiva wholeheartedly. Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon and others wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.
Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, “ना आदि ना अंत है उसका। वो सबका, न इनका उनका। वही शून्य है, वही इकाई। जिसके भीतर बसा शिवायः। ओम नमः शिवाय”. He also shared a picture of lord Shiva. Sidharth Malhotra also wished by sharing a picture on his Instagram stories. Raveena Tandon wished, “आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Twitter, “Happpy Mahashivratri to all of you.” Actor Farhan Akhtar also wished fans.
Some mythological stories suggest that on this day, Lord Shiva drank poison to save the earth which made his throat blue and others believe that this day marks the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ।
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 11, 2021
ना आदि ना अंत है उसका।
वो सबका, न इनका उनका।
वही शून्य है, वही इकाई।
जिसके भीतर बसा शिवायः।
ओम नमः शिवाय#Mahashivratri pic.twitter.com/BWGM1E4yOf
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 11, 2021
Happpy Mahashivratri to all of you pic.twitter.com/iJ27kUuX2d
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 11, 2021
Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the 13th night/14th day of the Maagha or Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar. From Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to Kangana Ranaut to Sunny Deol, many celebs also took to social media to extend their wishes to fans.
