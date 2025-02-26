Maha Shivratri 2025: Kareena Kapoor’s special wish, Varun Dhawan’s dance to Vicky Kaushal’s dedication and more— Bollywood celebs channel their inner bhakts

Today, on Wednesday, February 26, the entire nation is immersed in celebrating the holy occasion of Maha Shivratri. While the devotes are seeking blessings by visiting the temples, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor among others, extended their warm wishes to fans and followers through social media.

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Lord Shiva with a devotional track in the background. She wrote alongside, "May Bholenath’s grace remove all evil from life," followed by a folded hand emoji. "Happy Maha Shivratri", the actress wrote accompanied by a red-heart and a folded hand emoji.

Kajol also shared a poster with an image of Lord Shiva in the Himalayas. "Wishing you strength, peace & blessings this Mahashivratri!" Meanwhile, the actress’ husband and actor Ajay Devgn posted a photo of Lord Shiva meditating in the Himalayas. One can see a shining moon and "ॐ नमः शिवाय," the actor wrote on top of the picture.

Take a look

Vicky Kaushal shared the iconic scene from his recent released Chhaava as he roared the holy chant dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Take a look

With an image, Akshay Kumar shared a motion poster that had "ॐ नमः शिवाय" written on the top of it while he extended his wishes expressing, "This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva’s blessings guide us towards strength, wisdom and inner peace. Jai Mahakal!," followed by a red-heart and nazar amulet emoji. Ananya Panday shared the image of Lord Shiva sitting on his Nandi and wrote, “ॐ नमः शिवाय" alongside.

Take a look

Varun Dhawan shared an endearing video as he performed with Ganesh Acharya and Shushant Thamke on their latest released track, Shivoham. Making a collaborative post with the team, the post alongside read, "Happy Mahashivratri Har Har Mahadev."

In addition to this, Parineeti Chopra’s husband and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha shared pictures from his divine visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple with his family. In the first image, he was seen posing with his wife, while the following picture showed the couple posing with the actress’ parents.

Pari re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev" alongside one of the posts.

Take a look

Maha Shivratri is commemorated to celebrate the wedding of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.