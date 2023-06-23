Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan slams Manoj Muntashir for Adipurush dialogues: ‘He really has no knowledge’

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush released in theatres on 16th June, 2023. The film, directed by Om Raut, is drawing ire on social media for its ‘cringe-worthy’ dialogues and some are even criticizing the film for its VFX. Post strong backlash, the makers had to revise certain dialogues in the film. Now, former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has slammed the makers of Adipurush. He reacted to the change in dialogues, and was of the opinion that the damage has already been done.

Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan says he didn’t watch Adipurush despite buying a ticket

While speaking with India Today, Gajendra Chauhan said that he didn’t watch Adipurush even after booking a ticket for the film. He said that his conscience refused to accept that she should go and watch it in the theatre. He added that after seeing the trailers and short clips, he realised that the film isn’t worth it and that he did not want to ‘compromise his beliefs’. Further speaking about the changed dialogues in Adipurush, he said that the revised dialogues won’t change anything now as the damage has already been done.

“Look, the arrow has already been released from the bow. Whatever damage was supposed to happen has already happened. No matter how much you try to improve it, it won't change. It won't bring any benefit. People have already punished the filmmaker. Look at the collection on the first day and today. They deserve punishment, and they should be punished,” he said. He further added that Adipurush shouldn’t have been released at all and that the government should immediately ban it.

Gajendra Chauhan slams Adipurush dialogue-writer Manoj Muntashir

Ganjendra Chauhan further said that he feels Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for Adiurush, has ‘introduced ignorance to the world. “He really has no knowledge. He is a lyricist and he was asked to write the dialogues,” he said. He further claimed that Manoj used dialogues that were taken from videos of writers that circulate on social media. “Like the dialogue by Kumar Vishwas, 'I will set your Lanka on fire.' By combining all these, he has presented it as if he has written everything,” said Gajendra Chauhan.

