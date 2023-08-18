Mahadeva Song OUT: Akshay Kumar unveils his 'favorite' track from OMG 2, fans shower love

Akshay Kumar’s latest outing, OMG 2, is getting a thunderous response at the box office. The sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy OMG – Oh My God!, OMG 2, is headlined by Akshay Kumar, who plays the messenger of Lord Shiva, Rudra. Apart from Kumar, the much-talked-about sequel also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of an innocent Shiv bhakt (devotee). Earlier, OMG 2 faced a lot of opposition from netizens over its ‘controversial’ storyline that revolves around sex education and the teachings of Santan Dharma. Besides the story and concept, Akshay Kumar’s look as Lord Shiva in the movie raised many eyebrows on social media platforms.

However, now OMG 2 is out and has been running successfully across the country since the first day of its release. While OMG 2 continues to amaze the masses, the leading man, Akshay Kumar has now surprised netizens with a new melodious track, titled Mahadeva.

Akshay Kumar unveils new song from OMG 2, Mahadeva

On Friday, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and delighted his millions of fans and social media followers as he dropped the latest track from his much-loved sequel, OMG 2, titled Mahadeva. Calling the song his ‘favorite’, while unveiling the latest track of OMG 2, Kumar wrote, “And it’s time for my favourite track. Let’s go #Mahadeva, Mahadeva, Mahadeva!!! ✨Song out now. #OMG2 #OMG2InCinemasNow.”

The video of Mahadeva gives glimpses of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. Smeared in vibhuti (ash) with a trident in his hand, Kumar looks divine as he plays damru and dances ecstatically like Lord Shiva.

Crooned, composed, and penned by Kashh, the song Mahadeva exudes the essence of devotion, and the mesmerizing music simply soothes the soul. After Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, Har Har Mahadev, Ho Tayyar, and Akelo Chal Padiyo, Mahadeva is the fifth song from the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer satirical comedy-drama.

Fans react to Mahadeva

Fans flocked to Akki’s comments section minutes later he dropped the song. While fans are already going gaga over the film, looks like they are already mesmerized by the latest track of OMG 2, Mahadeva.

Praising the film, a fan wrote, “History Likhi Jayegi Ke Gadar 2 Ke Toofaan Mein OMG 2 Ne Apna Ek Alag Mukaam Banaya Tha 👏❤.” “Har har Mahadev ❤️❤️ @akshaykumar sir ❤”, commented another fan. The comments section is mostly flooded with comments like ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and red hearts and fire emojis.

About OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and others in key roles. OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11.