#MahaGovtCBIForSSR trends as netizens urge government to press CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

#MahaGovtCBIForSSR is currently trending on Twitter as the netizens have urged the authorities for a proper CBI investigation on late Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Check out some of the tweets.
Mumbai
#MahaGovtCBIForSSR trends as netizens urge government to press CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's case#MahaGovtCBIForSSR trends as netizens urge government to press CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's case
(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has sent a shockwave across the entire country. The actor had reportedly ended his life at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. Numerous celebs and fans alike have mourned the loss of the MS Dhoni star. However, certain people have sensed foul play in the entire case and have also urged the concerned authorities to order a CBI investigation on the same. This has been shared on numerous social media platforms too.

Right now, the trend #MahaGovtCBIProbeForSSR is trending on Twitter again and several netizens have expressed their opinions on the platform while urging the government authorities in Maharashtra to press CBI enquiry concerning the late actor’s case. “Promise me India. To stand for Justice till the end. That's the only way to show our love for Sushant Singh Rajput.  He deserves Every bit of this,” writes one Twitter user while another one shares a heartbreaking picture of the late actor with his father.

Check out some of the tweets below:

The previous day, another trend by the name of #CBIForSonOfBihar also trended on Twitter as netizens continued to urge a CBI probe on the late actor’s case. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s last performance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi that is all set for an OTT release. It happens to be an adaptation of ‘The Fault In Our Stars.’ The movie’s trailer has already received a positive response from the audience.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Twitter

