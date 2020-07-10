MahaGovtCBIForSSR trends as netizens urge government to press CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

#MahaGovtCBIForSSR is currently trending on Twitter as the netizens have urged the authorities for a proper CBI investigation on late Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Check out some of the tweets.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has sent a shockwave across the entire country. The actor had reportedly ended his life at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. Numerous celebs and fans alike have mourned the loss of the MS Dhoni star. However, certain people have sensed foul play in the entire case and have also urged the concerned authorities to order a CBI investigation on the same. This has been shared on numerous social media platforms too.

Right now, the trend #MahaGovtCBIProbeForSSR is trending on Twitter again and several netizens have expressed their opinions on the platform while urging the government authorities in Maharashtra to press CBI enquiry concerning the late actor’s case. “Promise me India. To stand for Justice till the end. That's the only way to show our love for Sushant Singh Rajput. He deserves Every bit of this,” writes one Twitter user while another one shares a heartbreaking picture of the late actor with his father.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Promise me India To stand for Justice till the end.

That's the only way to show our love for Sushant Singh Rajput. He deserve Every bit of this.RoopaSpeaksshekharsuman7MeenaDasNarayan WHAT A PERFORMANCE IN JUST ONE TAKE. Rt if you agree#MahaGovtCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/BVL9Qu2Qz7 — Priyanka (prankya) July 10, 2020

Heart Breaking Picture RT if you want #MahaGovtCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/wclACnVwHO — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (iArmySupporter) July 10, 2020

#MahaGovtCBIForSSR

Never in my life hav I ever cried for an actor like I did for SSR, my heart broke apart It has been like 27 days but I can't get over the loss of this humble n ever smiling man. Miss You Sushant Sir#MahaGovtCBIForSSR .

Retweet pic.twitter.com/Cb30KrMUxa — SANTOSH (santoshkr_08) July 10, 2020

1st they ignore u, then they'll laugh at u, then they'll fight wid u & then u win~: SSR

And when he was actually winning, they killed him

He was too innocent for this man eat man industry. He thought jst lyk studies, if u work hard u come 1st...Poor soul#MahaGovtCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/eie4AhWVEA — Susmita Rawani (sus_rawani) July 10, 2020

#MahaGovtCBIForSSR Salute to Jiah Khan's mother for fighting for her daughter's justice single-handedly and courageously. Wasn't she threatened by the bullies of Bollywood? Curious to know. Anybody knows in depth can enlighten. #MahaGovtCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/79BZ5PDX1S — Raman Choudhary (RamanCh49341768) July 10, 2020

Leave aside of him being a superstar! Just see the type of person he was from a commons mans perspective! His unconditional love to ppl, endearing smile, phenomenal contribution to the needy! An angel in this cruel world was what he was! Can’t u stand up fr him?#MahaGovtCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/O3d2SlUqFq — Humera Sultana (HumeraSultana16) July 10, 2020

The previous day, another trend by the name of #CBIForSonOfBihar also trended on Twitter as netizens continued to urge a CBI probe on the late actor’s case. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s last performance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi that is all set for an OTT release. It happens to be an adaptation of ‘The Fault In Our Stars.’ The movie’s trailer has already received a positive response from the audience.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

