  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahalaya 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen & others greet fans on holy occasion

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send wishes to her fans across the world and wished them Shubho Mahalaya.
20188 reads Mumbai
Mahalaya 2020 Ayushmann Khurrana and other send wishesMahalaya 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen & others greet fans on holy occasion
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the outbreak of COVID 19, people have been introduced to a new ‘normal’ way of living their lives. The pandemic has changed the way we were doing a lot of things be it our way of entertainment, birthday celebrations, stepping out in the city etc. While the COVID 19 has also affected the celebrations across the country, it has failed to dampen the festive spirit. This is evident as the nation gears up for Mahalaya an auspicious occasion for the Bengali, after all, it marks the beginning of Devi Paksha.

Interestingly, post a month after Mahalaya, it will be time for the much awaited festival of Durga Puja. On this holy occasion, several Bollywood celebrities come forward to extend wishes to their fans on social media. Sushmita Sen shared a video on this occasion, “#shubhomahalaya Here begins Devi Paksha for me!!!  I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter.. Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!! I love you guys!! #DUGGADUGGA”

On the other hand, Bipasha also penned wishes on Instagram and wrote, “Shubho Mahalaya. Ma Durga is coming. Just the way Ma Durga vanquished the evil demon Mahishasura...Mahalaya reminds us of the power of truth, of courage and of the universal fact that in the end ... good will always triumph over evil. Let’s just have hope and faith Durga Durga #shubhomahalaya.”

Also Read: Sushmita Sen advises her fans to be 'conscience keepers' in a motivational weekend post

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities wishes on the occasion of Mahalaya:

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement