Mahalaya 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen & others greet fans on holy occasion

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send wishes to her fans across the world and wished them Shubho Mahalaya.

With the outbreak of COVID 19, people have been introduced to a new ‘normal’ way of living their lives. The pandemic has changed the way we were doing a lot of things be it our way of entertainment, birthday celebrations, stepping out in the city etc. While the COVID 19 has also affected the celebrations across the country, it has failed to dampen the festive spirit. This is evident as the nation gears up for Mahalaya an auspicious occasion for the Bengali, after all, it marks the beginning of Devi Paksha.

Interestingly, post a month after Mahalaya, it will be time for the much awaited festival of Durga Puja. On this holy occasion, several Bollywood celebrities come forward to extend wishes to their fans on social media. Sushmita Sen shared a video on this occasion, “#shubhomahalaya Here begins Devi Paksha for me!!! I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter.. Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!! I love you guys!! #DUGGADUGGA”

On the other hand, Bipasha also penned wishes on Instagram and wrote, “Shubho Mahalaya. Ma Durga is coming. Just the way Ma Durga vanquished the evil demon Mahishasura...Mahalaya reminds us of the power of truth, of courage and of the universal fact that in the end ... good will always triumph over evil. Let’s just have hope and faith Durga Durga #shubhomahalaya.”

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities wishes on the occasion of Mahalaya:

T 3662 - Shubho Mahalaya ! ... Ma Ashchey .. pic.twitter.com/1rJNneVQzL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2020

