Maharaj: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan expresses joy on acting debut; calls it ‘wild journey’

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s highly-anticipated debut film, Maharaj was finally released on the streaming platform on Friday. The release of the film was delayed after it was alleged of hurting religious sentiments, but everything fell in place after Gujarat’s HC granted relief to its release. A couple of days later, Junaid Khan came forward to express gratitude for the release of his debut film.

Aamir Khan's Junaid Khan on the release of his debut film, Maharaj

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is humbled by the appreciation he has been receiving for Maharaj. He is thrilled to know that people are getting to watch his debut film worldwide. In an official statement shared, he said, “I cannot explain in words what I’m feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all’s well that ends well, I guess.”

Junaid added that his film was made with a “lot of love and respect and passion” and he is glad to see that the film and his performance are connecting to a larger audience. Despite the fact, he admits to work upon himself and improve a lot.

“I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work,” he further added.

Notably, Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaj was scheduled to premiere on June 14. The streaming giant stopped its release after the Gujarat High Court stayed its release following a petition by members of a Hindu sect who claimed the film would hurt their religious sentiments on June 13.

As per Pinkvilla’s review of the film, “Maharaj is a compelling drama that stays with you long after watching the film. Jaideep Ahlawat gave a memorable performance, and Junaid Khan entered the film industry with a strong character.”

About Maharaj

The historical drama, Maharaj, is based on one of the greatest legal battles in Indian history: the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and is directed by Sidharth P Malhotra. The film stars debutant Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles and features a special appearance by Sharvari.

Based on true incidents that took place in 1862, pre-independence India, Maharaj follows the journey of one of India’s greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji. This David vs. Goliath story showcases one man’s courage to stand against the injustices of his time.

Maharaj is currently streaming on Netflix.

