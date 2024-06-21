Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film gets clean chit from Gujarat HC; says it doesn’t hurt religious sentiments

Junaid Khan is finally making his debut with Maharaj as the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay on release. The film initially scheduled for a June 14 release, was pushed back after facing objection from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Today, June 21, it has been learned that viewers can stream Maharaj on Netflix and it got a clean chit from the Gujarat High Court.

Junaid Khan's Maharaj is available for streaming

As per a report from the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay order on the film Maharaj. Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's period drama is now streaming on Netflix.

YRF offered the links and passwords to the movie to the court to have a look at whether it hurts any religious sentiments or not. After this, Justice Sangeeta K Vishen, who had barred the release of the movie on June 13, decided to let the streaming platform stream the movie on Friday (June 21) after watching the film.

“This court arrives at the prima facie conclusion that the film, Maharaj, is based on events that led to the filing of the libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of the Pushtimargi community. The film had been certified by the Central Board for Film Certification, an expert body after considering the relevant guidelines…The interim relief granted on June 13 has been vacated,” the court said.

Advertisement

Earlier lawyer Shalin Mehta, who appeared for the YRF, said that if the court feels the need, they will give the link and if not, they won't give the links to the movie.

More about Maharaj

The film Maharaj features Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari Wagh alongside Junaid Khan. The movie is set in pre-independent India and focuses on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, sparked by ‘allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure’ as per an official note.

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, will be seen in the role of Karsandas Mulji. He is a journalist and advocate for women's rights, who studied at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and was mentored by Dadabhai Naoroji.

Meanwhile, Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film pushed by a day more; YRF shares movie screener with Gujarat HC