Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film pushed by a day more; YRF shares movie screener with Gujarat HC

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan was supposed to make his film debut with Maharaj. The movie was initially scheduled for a June 14 release but it was stayed by the Gujarat High Court

In the latest development, it has been learned that Yash Raj Films offered a link to the movie to the HC to watch it as the release date was pushed by a day more.

New update on the release of Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj

As per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the stay on the release of Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj granted by the court of Justice Sangeeta Vishen continued for one more day as another hearing will take place on Thursday (June 20).

While the stay on the release continues, the film's producer Yash Raj Films (YRF) has offered to provide links and passwords to the Gujarat High Court to watch the movie to decide whether it hurts the religious sentiments of a particular community, as argued by the petitioners.

"(Watching the movie) will be in addition to the submissions made by the learned counsels for the respective parties," Justice Vishen said after the YRF offered to provide the link to the movie.

On the other hand, the lawyer Shalin Mehta appearing for the YRF said earlier, "Let the arguments get over. If the court feels the need we will give the link, if the court feels there is no need, we will not."

More about Maharaj

The film Maharaj features a cast including Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari Wagh alongside Junaid Khan. The movie is set in pre-independent India and focuses on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, sparked by ‘allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure’ as per an official note.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will be seen in the role of Karsandas Mulji. He is a journalist and advocate for women's rights, who studied at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and was mentored by Dadabhai Naoroji.

Meanwhile, Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment. It was scheduled for a June 14 release before facing objection from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

