Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film to NOT release on June 14 as High Court orders a stay

Junaid Khan's first movie, Maharaj, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, was slated for release on June 14. However, prior to its debut, the film encountered controversy as hashtags like 'boycott Netflix' and 'Ban Maharaj' gained traction on social media platform X. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opposed its release, citing concerns about offending religious sentiments. Consequently, reports indicate that the High Court has intervened, issuing a stay order on the film.

For those unfamiliar, the movie centers around a religious leader of the Vaishnav community.

Release of Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj postponed: Report

According to ETimes, a hearing occurred today in both Ahmedabad and Mumbai. VHP's case is being represented by advocate J SAI DEEPAK, while Yash Raj Films had 26 lawyers present for the Mumbai hearing. The court has issued a stay order on the film until June 18.

According to the news portal, the stay order issued by the Gujarat High Court reads, “Today on urgency few devotees and follower of Pushti margi Vaishav panth approached Gujarat High Court Vide. SCA/8772/24 after hearing of at length Gujarat High Court issued notice to the broadcasting authority, Central board of Film Certification and Producer of the film Maharaj Yash Raj Film ,OTT Netflix and make it returnable on 18/6, till returnable date high court granted stay on broadcasting release on OTT and media of Movie MAHARAJ.”

The source has also indicated that the issue might be escalated to the Supreme Court. The film was initially scheduled for release on Netflix starting from June 14. However, due to the stay order, its release has been postponed as per reports.

About Maharaj

The film Maharaj features a cast including Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari Wagh alongside Junaid Khan. Set in pre-independent India, it delves into the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, sparked by ‘allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure’ as per official note.

Junaid Khan will be seen in the role of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and advocate for women's rights, who studied at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and was mentored by Dadabhai Naoroji. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment.

