Maharaj: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s selfie with Karsandas Mulji’s great grandchild takes over the internet; PIC

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is on cloud nine as he is basking in the success of his debut film, Maharaj. His nuanced performance as the revered social reformer Karsandas Mulji has been receiving widespread acclaim from fans. While fans have been going gaga over Siddharth P Malhotra’s directorial, Junaid’s sweetest selfie with the great-grandchild of his on-screen character has taken over the internet.

Junaid Khan meets Karsandas Mulji's great-grandchild

A while back, Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and dropped an endearing picture of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan with the great-grandchild of his on-screen character, Karsandas Mulji. The duo can be smiling brightly for the camera as Junaid clicks a selfie. The following slide displays a collage of real and reel life Karsandas Mulji.

“What an honor and pleasure it is for me to share with you all the picture Mr. Samir Vatsaraj who is one of the great grandchildren (maternal)of the great reformer Karsandas Mulji. Junaid got to meet him and as he informs me the only person he has ever taken a selfie with,” the post was captioned.

Take a look:

Internet users react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, internet users reacted to the post shared by the director. A user wrote, “Junaid is winning hearts everywhere He has done so well,” while another user commented, “I couldn't even believe he is Junaid Khan.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Junaid’s cousin Zayn Marie dropped three red-heart emojis in the comments section.

About Maharaj

The much-buzzed debut film of Junaid Khan, Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari in key roles.

The historic period drama film is based on the life of a social reformer who sought answers regarding social customs and rituals since childhood. As he grows up, he learns how a religious leader named JJ (Jaideep Ahlawat) is sexually exploiting women while making false promises of salvation.

Backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Maharaj is currently streaming on Netflix.

Junaid Khan's work front

On the work front, Junaid Khan has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline. One is a romantic film alongside Khushi Kapoor, which will be directed by Advait Chandan, known for movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Secret Superstar.

He also has a film lined up with South star Sai Pallavi who will make her debut in Bollywood with the film that has been shot in the serene beauty of Sapporo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha hits back at ‘online campaign’ against him for giving her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal a miss