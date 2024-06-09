Maharaj: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut film faces objection from Vishwa Hindu Parishad ahead of its OTT release; REPORT

All eyes are currently on Aamir Khan's son, Junaid, as he is set to make his acting debut with Maharaj. While the film inches towards its OTT release on June 14, the unreleased film has triggered a certain section of society that has raised objection over it.

According to a report, the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad isn’t impressed by the movie and has also expressed their concern over a letter sent to Yash Raj Films. Read on for more details.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad raises objections over Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaj

Bollywood Hungama reported that in their letter to Yash Raj Films and Netflix, Bajrang Dal of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded the screening of the upcoming film Maharaj. The movie is Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan's debut as an actor on the screening platform.

The report suggested that in their letter dated June 3, the organization stated that the poster of the movie makes them feel that a Hindu religious leader is being shown in a negative light. Hence, it might hurt the sentiments of a section of the audience. Further on, it can also lead to a law-and-order situation.

This is why they believe that before its release on the OTT platform on June 14, the movie should be screened to the organization post which the future course of action will be decided. In a video shared by Gautam Ravriya (coordinator, Konkan region of VHP-Bajrang Dal) on his Instagram account, he can be seen telling the web streaming platform that ‘in case they find anything objectionable in Maharaj, the organization won’t let it be released anywhere.'

Advertisement

More about Maharaj

A week ago, the OTT platform shared a captivating poster of the movie, set in 1862. It features Jaane Jaan actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan. The caption of the post read, “The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events from the 1860s - Maharaj is releasing on June 14, only on Netflix!”

Helmed by Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, with Sharvari making a cameo appearance.

ALSO READ: Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan proves dedication by losing 26 kg weight for his debut film