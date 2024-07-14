Maharaj actor Junaid Khan says not Aamir but THIS person is ‘best actor’ in family; recalls auditioning for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, recently made his debut in Netflix's Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh. The movie received positive responses from both fans and critics, with Junaid earning considerable praise for his acting skills. In a recent interview, Junaid revealed who he believes is the biggest actor in the family.

Junaid Khan reveals the biggest actor in the family

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Junaid Khan, the Maharaj actor revealed his belief that his father's former wife and director, Kiran Rao, is a better actor than his father, Aamir Khan.

Junaid praised Rao's acting skills, stating that she is "probably the best actor in the family." When asked specifically about Aamir Khan, Junaid maintained his stance, affirming that "Kiran is definitely the best actor in the family."

Junaid then recalled an incident where The Laapataa Ladies director played his mother during his audition for Laal Singh Chadha. He mentioned that he had "actually worked with her on the test for Laal Singh Chadha".

Junaid Khan talks about dad Aamir Khan

Khan addressed his father's comment about him traveling by bus or other public transportation instead of using his own car. In an interview with Connect Cine, Junaid explained that papa (Aamir Khan) makes a big deal out of small things and added that he just travel the most efficient way.

He often takes rickshaws in Mumbai because it is easier to get around and not worry about parking." In an earlier interview, The Lagaan actor mentioned that Junaid doesn't let him buy a car for him, as he prefers using public transportation over having his own car.

Junaid Khan on the work front

On the work front, the Maharaj actor recently completed shooting his second project alongside South actress Sai Pallavi. The movie is backed by Aamir Khan's production house.

Junaid also has another romantic comedy lined up with Khushi Kapoor, although details have yet to be officially revealed. Reports suggest that the duo completed the first leg of shooting in Mumbai and were headed to the Delhi NCR region for the second leg.

