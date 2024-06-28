Maharaj: Did you know Jaideep Ahlawat cried while working out in gym for his role in film?

Jaideep Ahlawat 's performance in the latest Netflix film Maharaj has received huge accolades. While there's no doubt about his acting skills, this time the audience also loved to see his physical transformation for the character.

The actor has now revealed how tough it was for him to lose excessive fat and achieve the desired body structure for his role.

Jaideep Ahlawat on the extremely challenging physical transformation

During a recent interaction with Junaid Khan for Netflix India, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about the physical requirements of his character. The actor played a negative role in the film and lost 27 kg weight for it. Before he started preparing the film, he was 109.7 kg and he achieved 82 kg in 5 months.

Jaideep shared that producer Aditya Chopra was sure about what he needed from him. He recalled being told that everyone knew about his acting skills, but if he lost weight for the character, it would be something new for the audience.

Talking about his training, the actor recalled his first day in the gym when he couldn't complete his 5th pushup, and his trainer, Prajwal Shetty couldn't believe it. Jaideep said that he still remembers the expression on his face and telling him that he'll do it.

The actor shared that he lost 8-9 kg weight in one month, but it was very painful for him. He shared that he cried during his workout sessions and his trainer kept those videos with him.

More about Maharaj

The film is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and talks about the struggles of journalist and social reformer, Karsandas Mulji who fought for women's rights in India before independence. Junaid Khan plays the character of Karsandas in the film alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey among others.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 14. However, following a hold on it by the Gujarat High Court, its release was delayed by a week. As the film was finally released on Netflix on June 21, it received a warm response from the audience and proved to be a success.

