Maharaj: Junaid Khan reveals father Aamir Khan's PRICELESS reaction to his debut film

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, has garnered appreciation for his performance in his debut film, Maharaj. The movie based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 features Junaid as Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who fought for women's rights in India.

Aamir is quite impressed with Junaid's film, Maharaj.

Aamir Khan has watched Maharaj

In an interview with ANI, the news agency, Junaid Khan spoke about his dad, Aamir Khan saying that the superstar watched Maharaj a while ago.

Talking about Aamir's reaction to Maharaj, the debutante said, "He liked the film. He saw the film a few months ago and he quite liked it."

Aamir gives advice when he is asked something particular

Junaid Khan also talked about how he receives feedback from his father, Aamir Khan.

"He normally lets us do what we want to do unless we ask for something very specific; then he gives advice," he added.

Junaid Khan calls Maharaj's response "satisfying"

Junaid Khan further expressed how he feels after the success of Maharaj. The star kid said that he is quite "grateful" for the audience's response to the film.

"So yeah, it's quite satisfying; I guess all's well that ends well," he said.

Junaid Khan is currently shooting for his new yet-to-be-titled film in Delhi. Reportedly, Junaid is filming the second schedule of the shoot with Khushi Kapoor in the national capital.

According to an earlier report by Hindustan Times, the team began shooting for Advait Chauhan's directorial in Delhi around mid-June and is likely to wrap up by the end of the month.

The first schedule of Junaid and Khushi's upcoming rom-com shoot was kept in Mumbai.

More about Maharaj

Yash Raj Films' production venture, Maharaj, faced a brief hurdle over its release. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on June 14, however, the release was halted for some time. On June 21, the Gujarat Court lifted the stay order while giving a clean chit to the movie.

Apart from Junaid Khan, Maharaj stars Sharvari Wagh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey in crucial roles. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is streaming on Netflix.

