Maharaj: Junaid Khan's sister Ira and brother-in-law Nupur Shikhare turn cheerleaders as his debut film releases

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, married her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare, in January this year. The couple often grabs headlines for their mushy posts on social media.

But this time, Ira and Nupur's latest Instagram posts are all about Junaid Khan, who has made his much-awaited Bollywood debut with Maharaj.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare give a shout-out to Junaid Khan for Maharaj

On June 21, Junaid's sister, Ira Khan, and brother-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, turned cheerleaders as the film, Maharaj, was finally released on Netflix today.

Ira shared the poster of Junaid's debut movie, Maharaj on her Instagram story and urged her followers to watch the film. She wrote, "Watch" and added popcorn stickers along with it.

Nupur Shikhare shared a clip of Maharaj in which Junaid Khan as Karsandas Mulji can be seen walking down the stairs. The star kid is sporting a dhoti-kurta and moustache in the frame as he flashes his million-dollar smile.

Nupur used the hashtag for Junaid Khan and wrote, "All right. Let's go."

Check out the screenshots of Ira and Nupur's Instagram stories here:

Ira Khan shares a close bond with Junaid Khan

On June 2, Ira Khan shared some birthday special pictures for her brother, Junaid, on Instagram as he turned a year older.

In one of her Instagram stories, the brother-sister duo can be seen posing for a selfie. Both of them look cute while smiling for the camera.

The second picture shows Junaid cutting his birthday cake.

Ira wrote a sweet caption for Junaid on the occasion in which she spoke about how her brother is "growing up" and "didn't crib" for clicking the picture.

She wished Junaid a happy birthday while showering love on him.

All about Junaid Khan's debut film, Maharaj

Directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra, Maharaj was earlier scheduled to have its OTT premiere on June 14. However, the release of Maharaj was halted after the film faced objections from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The organization allegedly stated that it might hurt the religious sentiments of a section of the audience.

The Gujarat Court has now issued a clean chit to Maharaj, and the film is streaming on Netflix.

