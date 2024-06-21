Maharaj: Makers of Junaid Khan's debut film express gratitude after Gujarat High Court lifts stay order on release

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, has finally made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' production venture, Maharaj. Earlier on June 21, the Gujarat Court lifted the stay order on Maharaj's release and now the film is available to stream on Netflix.

Yash Raj Films is grateful to the judiciary after its release

On June 21, the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a lengthy statement to express gratitude to the judiciary after Maharaj received a clean chit from the court.

"#Maharaj is our tribute to one of the greatest social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji. The film is streaming now on Netflix," the production banner wrote in the caption.

"We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," the note reads.

"...We have never produced a film that has tarnished the reputation of our country and our countrymen," the note reads further.

The YRF concluded the post with the hope that people would watch Maharaj.

Maharaj landed in controversy and its release was put on hold

Maharaj stirred up controversy after facing objections from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Maharaj, which was earlier scheduled to be released on June 14, was put on hold as the organization demanded the screening of the upcoming film.

In their letter dated June 3 to YRF and Netflix, the group stated that a Hindu religious leader was being shown in a negative light in Junaid Khan-starrer as they looked at the poster of the film.

Hence, it might hurt the sentiments of a certain section of the audience, the organization added.

More about Maharaj

In Maharaj, Junaid Khan plays the role of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who fought for women's rights in India. Set in pre-independent India, Maharaj is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

Apart from Junaid, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh.

Siddharth P Malhotra directed Maharaj, and Aditya Chopra produced the film.

