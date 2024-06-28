Maharaj: Shalini Pandey aka Kishori on how shooting horrific 'charan seva' scene affected her; 'Didn't realize what impact it had'

After getting a clean chit from the Gujarat High Court, Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj was finally released on June 21. The film was received well by the audience. Apart from Junaid and Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey had a key role in the film.

In a new interview, Shalini who played the role of an innocent woman Kishori, the fiancee of Junaid's Karsandas Mulji, opened up about the shooting of the horrific charan seva scene in the film and shared how it affected her.

'I finished filming, and I told my team I don't want to be in a closed room,' says Shalini Pandey

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shalini Pandey said that the shooting of the charan seva scene to Jaideep Ahlawat's character Maharaj affected her.

She said that she’s sensitive to things happening around her, so she stays away from reading the news or scrolling through social media. Shalini added, “When I actually did the scene with the Maharaj, I didn't realize what impact it had on me. I finished filming, and I told my team I don't want to be in a closed room. I need time. I need some fresh air. I'm getting a little anxious. Jaideep obviously understood."

Shalini also mentioned that she initially thought Kishori was a stupid woman but gradually realized that she has been conditioned to think that way.

More about Maharaj

Maharaj features Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari Wagh alongside Junaid Khan. The movie is set in pre-independent India and focuses on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, sparked by ‘allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure’ as per an official note.

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan played the role of Karsandas Mulji. He is a journalist and advocate for women's rights, who studied at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and was mentored by Dadabhai Naoroji.

After the release of the film, fans took to their X handles and shared their reviews, and called it a powerful debut for Junaid while praising the plot and other characters.

Meanwhile, Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment and is currently streaming on Netflix.

