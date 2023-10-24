Maharaj: Shalini Pandey opens up on working with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, calls him ‘easy breezy human’

Actor Aamir Khan has carved an identity for himself through his indelible acting skills in films like 3 Idiots, Lagaan, and Taare Zameen Par over the years. It seems like the actor has now passed his talent on to his son Junaid Khan as he is now set to enter Bollywood with Maharaj, alongside actress Shalini Pandey. Recently, the Arjun Reddy actress gave an update on the film’s shoot and opened up on her experience of working with Junaid Khan. Read on to know what she said!

Shalini Pandey discusses working with Junaid Khan in Maharaj

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Pandey noted that the film’s shoot has already been concluded and discussed about her co-star Junaid Khan.

Shalini Pandey said, “Junaid is a very easy breezy human being. He’s a good co-actor to work with. I had a lot of fun working with him. We’re in the same age group, so we had a blast during the shoot. Maharaj is one of his first few projects and so is mine. That’s why we had a very similar energy on set.”

Shalini’s take on nepotism

The actress recently opined on nepotism and also discussed being an “outsider” in Bollywood. Acknowledging that she does not have any connections with the industry, Shalini noted how it becomes a tussle to bag a single project, meeting, or audition.

She, however, expressed her gratitude towards the way her career panned out, with projects including Arjun Reddy and then a YRF film.

She then proceeded to opine on nepotism, stating how it is not just limited to Bollywood but exists everywhere.

“I think everybody has their own journey. If I had to become a doctor and my parents didn’t have that professional background but someone else did, it would have been easier for their kids. Nepotism isn’t just limited to our industry. It’s there everywhere,” said Shalini Pandey.

More about Maharaj

Pinkvilla had earlier spilled some beans about the project in an exclusive report earlier. The social thriller project will be inspired by true events and the viewers will see Junaid Khan envelop himself in the character of a journalist. The movie will also star actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari, in lead roles along with Junaid and Shalini.

