Maharaj: Sharvari Wagh reacts to being labeled ‘surprise factor’ of Junaid Khan-led film; says THIS

Since the release of Munjya alongside Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh has been grabbing headlines. The film recently entered the Rs 100 crore club, garnering praise for her flawless acting. Now streaming on a global OTT platform, Maharaj has claimed the top spot, with Sharvari once again receiving adoration as the 'biggest surprise' of the film.

Despite a guest appearance, her remarkable performance in the second half of the film has garnered praise from both critics and viewers. She recently expressed her desire to be the unexpected element in every film she takes on.

Sharvari Wagh on being a 'surprise factor' in Maharaj

Delighted by the recognition as the 'surprise factor' of Maharaj, the actress emphasized her goal to leave a lasting impression with each role. She said, "As an actor, I want to make an impact in every role and in every film that I work on. So, I will happily and humbly accept all the compliments of being a ‘surprise factor’ in a film!”

Sharvari Wagh added that it indicated her performance created a significant and impactful moment. She added that she strives to always give her best, viewing each film as a stepping stone towards bigger and better opportunities in her career.

Sharvari further expressed that it has been an amazing month for her professionally. The actress mentioned that having a major blockbuster in her second film, Munjya is an absolutely fantastic feeling.

Interestingly, as people once again considered her the 'surprise factor' of the film, Wagh said it means a lot to her. The love she's receiving for Maharaj is also an incredible feeling, the actress expressed. Sharvari said that being labeled the surprise factor is a significant compliment in any film.

The actress acknowledged that validations drive her to continuously challenge and demonstrate her abilities as an actor in each film. She admitted, “I’m a very greedy actor. I always work really hard to bring somethindifferent with each character that i portray and so validations are hugely rewarding for me. It motivates me to work harder and put up better performances each time I come on screen.”

About Maharaj

Maharaj, featuring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid in the lead role, centers on an 1862 libel case involving Karsandas Mulji, a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer.

The case emerged from an article Mulji published in a Gujarati weekly, accusing a Vaishnavite leader of having inappropriate relationships with his female followers.

Sharvari Wagh on the professional front

On the work front, Sharvari is gearing up for the release of her next film, Vedaa, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, in which she plays a pivotal role.

Additionally, she has been cast by Aditya Chopra in the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film alongside Alia Bhatt.

