Maharaj: Sonu Nigam talks about singing for Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan starrer; calls it 'memorable' experience

Legendary playback singer Sonu Nigam's contribution to the Indian cinema is truly unparalleled. Sonu Nigam, who is best known for songs like Sandese Aate Hain, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, and You Are My Sonia, has lent his voice to Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaj.

Sonu Nigam calls his experience 'memorable'

In an interview with IANS, Sonu Nigam spoke about his experience of crooning Achutham Keshavam, the devotional song from Junaid Khan's debut movie, Maharaj. The singer feels "fortunate" that he shares a great bond with Yash Raj Films.

"I truly value that I had this personal equation with Yash (Chopra) ji. Anything related to YRF is special to me," he said.

Talking about the track, the singer added, "I'm so glad that Achutham Keshavam happened for Maharaj. Singing for Aamir's son's debut and my friend Siddharth Malhotra's directorial venture made it all the more memorable."

Sonu Nigam's collaborations with Aamir Khan

Sonu Nigam has previously collaborated with Aamir Khan in his 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The singer sang tracks like Main Ki Karaan? and Kahaani in the movie.

Before this, they worked together in films like Fanaa and 3 Idiots.

While for Fanaa, Sonu Nigam crooned Mere Haath Mein and Dekho Na, for 3 Idiots, he sang Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe and Zoobi Doobi.

All about Maharaj

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj stars Junaid Khan in the leading role. He was cast as Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who fought for women's rights in the pre-independence era. Set in 1862, the film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case.

The recently released film premiered on OTT on June 21. It is currently available on Netflix. The film was released after receiving a clean chit from the Gujarat Court.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Maharaj's release date was put on hold after facing objections by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over its poster. It allegedly showcased a Hindu religious leader in a negative light. The organization demanded a screening of the film before its release.

Apart from Junaid, Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey.

