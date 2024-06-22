Maharaj Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before you plan to watch Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut movie

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut movie, Maharaj, finally premiered on Netflix on June 21, 2024. Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had stayed the release of the film. After a legal battle, the movie is now finally available for streaming. The trailer already created a lot of buzz before the release.

Now that the film is finally out, netizens are taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions.

Netizens review Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj

In Maharaj, Junaid Khan portrays Karsidas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who advocated and fought for women's rights in pre-independent India.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. Besides Junaid, the cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh. Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Read the following 9 tweets to make up your mind about watching the film:

One person said, "Thoughts after watching #Maharaj- First of all I want to say it loud that @yrf & Director @sidpmalhotra deserve a pat on their back for choosing to make a film on a topic like this in such a sensitive country like ours! It was so nauseating to know that such things once existed!."

The same user praised Junaid's performance and wrote, " And now talking about the performances & yes about Junaid Khan. All I can say that I am floored. This is perhaps going to be remembered as one of the strongest, most impactful Bollywood debut ever. Am not exaggerating. This was not at all an easy character to play."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, "Sorry Aamir, I think I will admire your son Junaid for a while."

Another individual wrote, "I was very excited about #Maharaj after all the reviews, but the movie exceeded expectations by a margin! It has an intense plot, some great performances, spectacular visuals, and soulful music; it also gives you a lot to think about. A powerful debut by Junaid Khan!"

One user praised Junaid and wrote, "#maharaj #JunaidKhan natural acting makes movie more interesting @NetflixIndia watch it."

One person wrote, "#JunaidKhan made me think of #AamirKhan from Tum Mere Ho tbh more than Aamir, I find Faisal Khan’s influence in Junaid’s performance. Jaideep was good, background score okay, Plot hampered by a terrible screenplay. a forgettable debut film for Junaid #Maharaj."

Check out more tweets here:

According to a report from the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Gujarat High Court has lifted the stay order on the film Maharaj. Yash Raj Films (YRF) provided the court with links and passwords to review the movie to ensure it did not offend any religious sentiments.

Advertisement

After viewing the film, Justice Sangeeta K. Vishen, who had previously halted its release on June 13, allowed the streaming platform to release the movie on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Up next, Junaid Khan has two movies in the pipeline. The first is with Sai Pallavi, and various pictures and videos from their shooting have gone viral on social media. The second is a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor, and the duo is currently filming the second leg in the National Capital.

ALSO READ: Maharaj Review: Junaid Khan's character and Jaideep Ahlawat's acting make it a must-watch