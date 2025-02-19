Maharani 4: Huma Qureshi-led political drama's upcoming season is now on floors; makers drop glimpses from ‘muhurat’ shot

Popular political drama TV series, Maharani, has been keeping the audience entertained ever since the first season of the show started streaming on a popular OTT platform back in 2021. After three successful seasons, the makers have finally started working on the fourth season of the trending show. Recently, the team made an official announcement of the same by sharing glimpses from the ‘muhurat’ shot. Check them out!

On February 18, 2025, the makers of Maharani announced that the new season of the political drama has started rolling. The post opens with an image of the clapboard which had ‘muhurat’ written on it. From the picture, it was revealed that the show has been created by Subhash Kapoor and Puneet Prakash will be at the helm. While Anurag Solanki is the DOP, the new season is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.

Sharing the announcement post, the makers penned, “Your love made this possible! After three incredible seasons, we’re back with Season 4. #MaharaniS4 shoot begins!”

Maharani 4 finally goes on the floor:

The following images show the creative team happily posing with the clapboard. All of them can also be seen engrossed in creating the masterpiece that the audience has been waiting to see for so long. A couple of months ago, the team also dropped unseen glimpses from the look tests of artists before they started working on Maharani Season 4.

The photo album showcases actress Huma Qureshi dressed in all-black attire, posing candidly. It was followed by the hardworking team of photographers and editors, making sure everything looked good on the screen. Sharing the images, the team confirmed, “Gearing up for another season of power, politics, and drama. Look tests for #MaharaniS4 begins!”

Maharani 4 team drops glimpses from look tests:

For the unknown, Maharani Season 1 was directed by Karan Sharma, while Season 2 was helmed by Ravindra Gautam, and Season 3 was made by director Saurabh Bhave. While Huma is seen as the protagonist, Rani Bharti, in the TV series, she is joined by Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq, and many others.

